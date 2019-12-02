Pete Davidson Has Some Rules Before You Come To One Of His Shows!

Pete Davidson fans are getting more than a few laughs at his comedy shows. The S-N-L comic is now asking audiences to sign non-disclosure agreements forbidding them from posting about his performance on websites or social media.

The fine for breaking the N-D-A is a whopping one million bucks! But wait, there’s more! Attendees also have to pack up their phones and provide their cell phone number, and email address….

Part of the agreement reads

“attendees “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever… in the disclosure of any Confidential Information or any other information relating to this Agreement, the Creative Content, the performance or the business of Company or its Affiliates.” In other words, those who wanted to attend Davidson’s stand-up show would be legally required to not discuss it outside the venue on any platform — including “blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites.”