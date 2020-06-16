Pete Davidson Says He’s Done With Dating

Pete Davidson of SNL fame says he’s done with the dating scene after a couple of very high profile relationships went bad.

He was dating and then engaged to Ariana Grande-that relationship lasted 18 months. Pete has also been linked to model Kaia Gerber and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

Pete says he’s sworn off romance and says he’ll wait it out until he can find his soulmate.

“(I’m) not dating for a while, unless I meet the love of my life,” he tells People. “I’m pretty done with (dating), I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot.’’

But the Saturday Night Live star admits he falls in love too easily and not dating will be a challenge.