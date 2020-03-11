Listen Live

Peter Rabbit 2 Release Date Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Easter In August!

By Dirt/Divas

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, has reportedly been delayed until August due to COVID-19.

Benjamin ( ) and Peter Rabbit (James Corden) in Columbia Pictures’ PETER RABBIT 2.

As the disease escalates across the world, and Italy now being placed under lockdown, the movie bosses have decided to release the film later on this summer.  Italian officials have closed all movie theatres in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is the follow up to the very popular 2018 Peter Rabbit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will no longer debut on March 27, as planned, and will instead receive an international and U.S. release on Aug. 7.

