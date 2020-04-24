Petition Asks Netflix and Other Streaming Services to Stop Charging Fees During Coronavirus Pandemic

Philip Kolas started a petition on Change.org, which asks popular streamers such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime to consider offering their services for free for the next 60 days.

The petition has already amassed over 65,000 signatures as it calls upon the platforms to offer free entertainment during these trying times.

“During a worldwide viral pandemic, social distancing and personal quarantine is vitally important to stem the risk of spreading disease,” Kolas wrote.

He believes the services should be offered for free for a limited time because “many people cannot afford these membership fees, especially in a time like now when many people’s economic livelihood is already strained.”

“Therefore, this petition asks that all worldwide streaming services inact [sic] a temporary 60 day stoppage of membership charges, as well as per-movie rental fees,” he argues.

The petition comes just as Netflix revealed it added nearly 16 million new subscribers in its first quarter doubling projections.

For what it’s worth, many streaming services have already been offering free months here and there.