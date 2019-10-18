Phallic Fillers Are All The Rage!

It’s become very popular in New York with cosmetic surgeons seeing a real rise in patients! The procedure will cost between US$3,000 and $25,000 for phallic fillers.

The plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman Rowe, who runs a successful plastic surgery clinic ( The Man Cave) in New York is known around town as Dr. Penis!

According to his website, “The Juvederm mixture found in the filler stimulates your own body’s ability to produce collagen.” Additionally,

“The microspheres contained in the filler also remain in the area which creates long lasting enlargements.”

According to the doc, its a non-invasive virtually painless injection that will make it about two inches thicker!