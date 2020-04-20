Phrases You Hope You’ll Never Hear Again After The Pandemic

If we never hear these now common phrases again, it will be too soon!

“New Normal”

This phrase simply won’t go away. As everyone adjusts to the “living from home” lifestyle, many professionals and parents have had to deal with the fact that things are going to be this way for a while.

“Social Distancing”

For safety’s sake, everyone needs to stay at least six feet away from each other. That number is even smaller for senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.

“Unprecedented Times”

One of the best things about all this? We’re going through it together. It is a universal experience. One of the worst things? You will remember this forever, for better or worse, because it’s the never happened before on this scale.

“Flatten the Curve”

The “curve” that everyone refers to is the shockingly drastic upward slope of the line graphs that track confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe. The virus is spreading so quickly that the graphs seem to curve upwards rather than progress gradually.

“Self-Quarantine”

While many of us are not commanded by officials to stay in our homes, many of us are maintaining our own isolation to stay safe. Streaming movies and TV shows is at an all-time high and people are buying alcohol at record paces as we all try to deal with the monotony and, in some cases, loneliness.

“Contact Tracing”

This is basically finding everyone who came in contact with a person infected with COVID-19. It’s being done to hopefully isolate those individuals, but it’s unfortunately difficult to do if that person visited a public place while infected.

“Temporary Furlough”

Unfortunately, as many businesses have their workforce decreased or are shut down entirely, millions of people find themselves out of work for the time being. While the hope is that many will be able to return to their old jobs once the pandemic has passed, there are very few guarantees out there right now. This is one of the worst phrases you can hear right now.