Pier 1 Imports To Close All 540 Stores After 58 Years

Opened 1962- Closed 2020! Known best for its glassware, wicker furniture and other home decor. (including giant giraffes and wooden roasters)

Pier 1 is currently in talks with several potential buyers to sell its remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, during a court-supervised auction on July 15.

All remaining 540 stores across Canada and the U.S. will soon close for good. It will start going-out-of-business sales as soon as it can reopen stores that have been temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pier 1 traces to a single store in 1962 that sold beanbag chairs and love beads to hippies in San Mateo, Calif. It expanded to offer just about anything for the home, from lounge chairs to curtains.