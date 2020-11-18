Listen Live

Pigeon Sells For Record-Breaking $1.9 Million At Auction

Who knew that pigeon racing was a thing?

By Kool Pets

The sport dates back to the late 1800s and involves homing pigeons in a shared loft. They are then taken hundreds of miles away from their home, and the first pigeon to return wins.

 

The sport is very popular in China.  New Kim, a 2-year-old female racing pigeon, has just broken a record for being the fanciest fowl in the pigeon racing game.

The pigeon, which sparked a bidding war between two Chinese buyers at a Belgian auction, sold for 1.6 million euros, or $1.9 million.

The bidding began at 200 euros at the PIPA pigeon auction house, the New York Times reports.

 

Related posts

PETA Now Selling Scented Candles That Smell Like Tofu And Wet Dog!

New Cat App So You Can Understand What They Are Saying!

A Dinosaur-Sized Gator Strolled Through a Florida Golf Course