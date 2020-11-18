Pigeon Sells For Record-Breaking $1.9 Million At Auction

The sport dates back to the late 1800s and involves homing pigeons in a shared loft. They are then taken hundreds of miles away from their home, and the first pigeon to return wins.

The sport is very popular in China. New Kim, a 2-year-old female racing pigeon, has just broken a record for being the fanciest fowl in the pigeon racing game.

The pigeon, which sparked a bidding war between two Chinese buyers at a Belgian auction, sold for 1.6 million euros, or $1.9 million.

The bidding began at 200 euros at the PIPA pigeon auction house, the New York Times reports.