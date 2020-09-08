Pillsbury Launches ‘Mean Girls’ Toaster Strudel With Pink Icing That’s ‘So Fetch’

The brand released a “Mean Girls”-themed pastry inspired by one of the most iconic lines from the 2004 film.

“And ALL for Gretchen Wieners! Announcing NEW Toaster Strudel with limited edition pink icing,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Find these at grocery retailers across the US! @toasterstrudel.” There is also a photo of Gretchen Wieners on the box!

The toaster strudel on the box also has “fetch” spelled out in pink icing. In addition to the fun pink icing, the Toaster Strudel comes with pink-and-white cream cheese filling.

For those who don’t recall, Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen in the cult film, claimed to be the daughter of the inventor of Toaster Strudel.