Pizza Hut In The U.S Launches A Veggie Option, WE HOPE Comes Up North!

I’m really hoping this one crosses the border, because it sounds FANTASTIC!

Pizza Hut in the U.S unveiled their brand new pies: Beyond Italian Sausage and the Great Beyond Pizza. Both pizzas use Beyond Meat, a meat substitute for vegans/vegetarians made of peas.

CEO of Beyond Meat Ethan Brown said: ““We really wanted to build something that was unique in the market, A lot of people can make a crumble out of protein these days, but this is something special because we took the time with Pizza Hut to get it right.””

Looks good! Are you going to try it out?