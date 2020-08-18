Pizza Shops Dealing With A Pepperoni Shortage

With the initial lockdown and many still choosing to stay home as much as possible, our go-to topping may be hard to come by.

According to Bloomberg, the shortage is due to production problems at some meat plants and a larger demand over the past five months.

The larger pizza chains seem to be ok, for now, it’s the smaller mom and pop shops that are getting pinched. Some reporting that the price for pepperoni has gone up 150% for them. That’s a lot of dough!

If you have noticed that the price has gone up for your favourite pie- this may be why!

The Best Pepperoni Jokes

What’s the difference between a large pepperoni pizza and an English degree?

A: The pizza can feed a family of four.

Why did the hipster burn his mouth while eating his pizza?

A: He ate it way before it was cool.

What type of person doesn’t like pizza?

A: A weir-dough.