Plant-Based ‘Beyond Burger’ Halloween Costume

Good thing there’s a “plant-based” signifier you can wear on your head. Otherwise this new halloween costume might be pretty dumb!

From the same people who brought us the sexy Mr. Rogers costume, online retailer Yandy is again sexualizing a hot topic that really isn’t sexy.

Introducing the “Beyond Burger” costume.

The costume includes a mini dress designed to resemble a burger and a hair piece with a flag that reads “plant-based.” The description on the site reads:

“Be the yummiest artificial patty between buns in this exclusive Beyond Burger costume.”

The costume will set you back $36.95, with add ons that include platform pumps and fishnet pantyhose!

Look, we’re no stranger to Halloween criticism. We’ve had a lot of interesting costumes grace the pages of our sexy site, but we love that Halloween is all about dressing up and embodying the spirit of a new character. 🎃 #LoveYandy #blog #Halloween2019 https://t.co/v3wWU2KuED — Yandy.com (@Yandy) September 17, 2019

