Plastic Shopping Bags Designed To Shame People For Using Them!

Currently there is a 5 cent charge for using plastic bags when you’re out shopping and if that hasn’t stopped you- this might!

There’s an East West Market in Vancouver that has printed embarrassing slogans on its plastic bags in hopes of shaming people so much that people won’t ask for them when getting groceries.

The bags include the phrases; ‘The Colon Care co-op’, ‘Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium,’ and ‘Dr. Toews’ Wart Ointment Wholesale’.

This might be something that other stores could adopt as the plastic ban comes into effect across the Country!

It appears that Canadian’s have no shame.

Rather than the bags acting as a deterrent, people seems to love them and are buying extras, the opposite of what the market was hoping to achieve!