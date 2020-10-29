Remember when you used to eat Play-Doh?

One of the toys from your childhood just grew up and it’s here to give you a temporary break from reality. Play-Doh just announced a brand new product line, “Play-Doh for Grown-Ups.”

It’s just like regular Play-Doh, but it comes in “adult” scents called “overpriced latte”, “mom jeans”, “dad sneakers”, “spa day”, “lord of the lawn”, and “grill king.”

Hasbro says those smells are meant to be things that make adults happy.

The Play-Doh for grown-ups is already on sale, and the six-pack of scents is just $12, but it’s starting to sell out, so buy yours fast.