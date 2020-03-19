Playboy Bosses Shut Down Print Edition Of Magazine

If you were banking on an actual copy of playboy to get you through this tough time and quarantine- thing again! Playboy bosses are shutting down the publication due to the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“We have decided that our spring 2020 issue, which arrives on U.S. newsstands and as a digital download this week, will be our final printed publication for the year in the U.S.”

Playboy will now only be available via “digital” for now, although they do plan on releasing a print edition sometime next year!