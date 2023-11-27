Players From ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Threatens to Sue Over Injuries

According to reports, several Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants are considering legal action against Netflix and the producers after claiming they were injured while shooting the reality show.

According to Deadline, two contestants allegedly suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting in cold conditions in the U.K.

A high-profile law firm, Express Solicitors is taking on this case.

“We have sent letters of claim on behalf of contestants injured in this show,” Express Solicitors CEO Daniel Slade said in a statement. “From what we’ve been told, they pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of entertainment. Production companies need to ensure that health and safety standards on their shows don’t leave people at risk of harm.”

The firm confirms they are currently representing two contestants but are in touch with other potential claimants.

THE OTHER SIDE

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge has responded to The Hollywood Reporter saying: “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

At the beginning of this year, several contestants told the U.K. Sun about their experiences on the show, describing the horrific treatment and one player alleged, “It was like a war zone. People left in tears.”

Another contest said, “Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long.

“People were getting carried out by medics, but we couldn’t say anything. If you talk, then you’re out. Some people couldn’t move their feet because it was too cold.”

Participants allegedly had to stand for 30 minutes between takes. “Some were crawling by the end,” one person charged. “One was carried out on a stretcher … You could hear someone yell ‘medic.’”

Similar to the survival series it is based on, the reality show finds 456 contestants from across the globe competing in challenges to take home US$4.56 million.