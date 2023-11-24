Listen Live

Pluto TV has Launched A 24/7 CAR CHASE Channel!

Because it's awesome!

By Kool Mornings

CHANNEL. And what’s it called? Car Chase

The channel will include live feeds of real-time car chases, plus on-demand videos of chases from local news stations from around the United States.

According to Pluto, the channel allows you to, quote, “Watch adrenaline-fueled car chases and high-speed drama 24/7, including live coverage of real-time chases.”

Collingwood Car Chase Concludes in Crash and Criminal Charges

According to the ad for the network, there are over 10,000 car chases every year in California alone.

