P!nk Announced That She Had COVID-19 But Has Recovered

P!nk announced that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson became symptomatic with the virus two weeks ago. Her doctor tested both of them soon after. P!nk’s results came back positive, while it’s still unclear if her little son actually had the virus…

A second test was done and it appears that P!nk is over the virus.

P!nk took to twitter to say;

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor,” she explained. “Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

P!nk is now lashing out against the U.S. government for not making tests more widely available.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she tweeted. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

P!nk has also committed to donating $1 million to help out with the pandemic, including $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia. That donation in honour of her mother, Judy Moore “who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.” The other $500K would go to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.