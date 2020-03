Like many people now in self isolation, hair is growing-roots are showing. We are without our hair stylists so what to do?

P!nk decided to cut her own hair, and oh- she was drunk!

Check out the hilarious results!

View this post on Instagram Quarantine diaries A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

“Stay safe, stay home, cut your own hair. Screw it.”