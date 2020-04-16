P!nk Is Asking You To Cook For Frontline Workers

After a health scare for her and her son, Pink continues to find new ways to give back.

On Tuesday, Pink shared an inspirational photo on her Instagram, where she encourages followers to cook for those in need. In post the singer documents the process of cooking up a huge batch of soup, sharing “it is my absolute pleasure to cook for you.

Find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup. Feed some folks. Best soup I ever made.”

Along with cooking up large batches of soup, Pink says, “this is the time where we can all be superheroes”.

In addition to the fresh soup, Pink has given a one million dollar donation to COVID-19 relief efforts split between hospitals in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.