Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

P!NK POSTS ABOUT HER CRAZY COVID YEAR MISHAPS

How much worse can 2020 get for Pink!

By Dirt/Divas

And the hits just keep on coming for singer Pink…and we’re not talking about songs. 

 

The GRAMMY-winning singer shared an Instagram post on Friday about all the ‘trouble’ she’s seen in 2020. 

 

In addition to having Covid-19 a few months ago, she had to get stitches after breaking a wine glass, she got a staph infection, and then she just broke her ankle. The singer was good-humored about it all, so ‘Raise Your Glass’ and hope she has a better 2021.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

Related posts

Jim Carey Is Done Playing Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

Ariana Grande Is Engaged!

‘Night Court’ Coming Back To TV!