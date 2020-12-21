P!NK POSTS ABOUT HER CRAZY COVID YEAR MISHAPS
How much worse can 2020 get for Pink!
And the hits just keep on coming for singer Pink…and we’re not talking about songs.
The GRAMMY-winning singer shared an Instagram post on Friday about all the ‘trouble’ she’s seen in 2020.
In addition to having Covid-19 a few months ago, she had to get stitches after breaking a wine glass, she got a staph infection, and then she just broke her ankle. The singer was good-humored about it all, so ‘Raise Your Glass’ and hope she has a better 2021.
