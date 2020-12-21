P!NK POSTS ABOUT HER CRAZY COVID YEAR MISHAPS

And the hits just keep on coming for singer Pink…and we’re not talking about songs.

The GRAMMY-winning singer shared an Instagram post on Friday about all the ‘trouble’ she’s seen in 2020.

In addition to having Covid-19 a few months ago, she had to get stitches after breaking a wine glass, she got a staph infection, and then she just broke her ankle. The singer was good-humored about it all, so ‘Raise Your Glass’ and hope she has a better 2021.