P!nk Says That There Will Be No More Pictures Of Her Family On Social Media!

It’s super easy to hide behind a screen and bad mouth whoever, whenever. But, it takes less energy to be kind…

P!nk announced the news on Ellen saying “I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.” The reason is due to all the negative criticism about her kids and how she parents…

The pictures that broke the camels back, is you will was the pic she posted of her two children with a pelican. Her son was standing without a diaper leading trolls online to criticize P!nk about the fact that he wasn’t wearing a diaper and the fact that he’s circumcised. (Really?)

“I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s my proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

If you want to watch this episode, it airs on Friday the same day that P!nk releases a new track off her Hurts 2B Human Album! The song features Khalid!