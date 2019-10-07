Listen Live

P!nk Will Be Honoured By Billboard Next Month!

Girl Power!

By Dirt/Divas

Just weeks after wrapping her record-breaking Beautiful Trauma World Tour, Billboard announced that P!nk will accept the Legend of Live award at this year’s Billboard Live Music Summit & Awards, Nov 5-6, in Beverly Hills.

P!nk is the first female solo artist to win the Legend of Live award, Billboard’s top honour for touring and live performance.

P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma tour grossed a staggering $397.3 million with more than 3 million tickets in 2018 and 2019, making it the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore’s history –- and the biggest for a woman in over a decade.

Related posts

Joker Takes Top Spot At The Box Office

Calvin Klein Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With A Hot New Ad staring Justin and Hailey!

Elmo Is Getting His Own Talk Show!