Poet Amanda Gorman To Perform At Super Bowl
Poetry is officially cool again!
Amanda Gorman will be the first poet to perform at a Super Bowl.
The 22-year-old gained massive popularity after reciting a five-minute poem at Joe Biden’s inauguration. She’s officially made poetry cool again and will read one ahead of the big game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement yesterday.
The NFL also announced three honorary captains for the game that include an educator, a nurse, and a military veteran.