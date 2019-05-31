Pokemon Go Is Getting A Sequel!

Pokemon Go was all the crazy a couple of years ago that saw people walking around looking for new characters. The follow up game is completely opposite of “Go.”

It’s called “Pokemon Sleep”. And to “play” it, you just go to sleep. That’s it. It looks like the game measures how long you sleep for and how deep you sleep, and based on those results, you’ll wake up in the morning with Pokemon characters as rewards.

It will connect to your phone via Bluetooth to send your sleep data through the night.

We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other! Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mJY09Dl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

The company behind it says, “In 2016, ‘Pokemon Go’ turned the simple act of walking into entertainment, and we’re about to do it again, this time, for sleeping.”

“Pokemon Sleep”is set to come out next year and will work with Nintendo!