Pokemon Go Is Getting A Sequel!

Finally a game I can get on board with!

By Kool Tech

Pokemon Go was all the crazy a couple of years ago that saw people walking around looking for new characters. The follow up game is completely opposite of “Go.”

It’s called “Pokemon Sleep”.  And to “play” it, you just go to sleep.  That’s it.  It looks like the game measures how long you sleep for and how deep you sleep, and based on those results, you’ll wake up in the morning with Pokemon characters as rewards.

It will connect to your phone via Bluetooth to send your sleep data through the night.

The company behind it says, “In 2016, ‘Pokemon Go’ turned the simple act of walking into entertainment, and we’re about to do it again, this time, for sleeping.”

“Pokemon Sleep”is set to come out next year and will work with Nintendo!

