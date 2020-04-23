POLICE BUST A LARGE, DRUNK AMISH PARTY FOR VIOLATING THE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

On Saturday night, the police in Huntsburg Township, Ohio busted up a big AMISH barn party for violating the state’s stay-at-home order.

The county sheriff says, “When we got there, there was a barn full of people. Some of them ran. There was one that was too intoxicated to run, and that person had to be transported by ambulance.”

People at the party were hit with various charges including underage drinking, disorderly conduct, and violating the stay-at-home order.

And this isn’t the first time, a few weeks ago police received pictures from several residents showing the Amish continuing to have large gatherings, despite the state’s stay at home order.

More