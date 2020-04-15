Listen Live

Police & Firefighters Celebrate 92 Year-Old’s Birthday with a Parade

Peel Police & Mississauga Fire Dept.

By Darryl on the Drive

Car Parades have become a memorable way to keep a safe distance and help a loved one celebrate a Birthday during isolation.

Mrs. Joan Ackroyd just turned 92 this week. Peel Regional Police and Mississauga Fire Department came down her street with lights, sirens, police cruisers and fire trucks to mark the occasion. I don’t think she’ll forget it!

