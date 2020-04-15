Police & Firefighters Celebrate 92 Year-Old’s Birthday with a Parade
Peel Police & Mississauga Fire Dept.
Car Parades have become a memorable way to keep a safe distance and help a loved one celebrate a Birthday during isolation.
My beautiful nephew who was born very prematurely a year ago, is celebrating his 1 year birthday today – and they had a “birthday parade.” I’m sobbing. pic.twitter.com/0HAbtdl1Gc
— Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) March 26, 2020
Mrs. Joan Ackroyd just turned 92 this week. Peel Regional Police and Mississauga Fire Department came down her street with lights, sirens, police cruisers and fire trucks to mark the occasion. I don’t think she’ll forget it!
#PRP would like to wish Mrs. Joan Ackroyd a Happy 92nd Birthday!!!
We are happy that we could find a moment to do our part in helping you celebrate in a special but different way this year!! 🎂🚓🚒 @MississaugaFES pic.twitter.com/tGl2cNK68T
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 14, 2020