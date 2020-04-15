Police & Firefighters Celebrate 92 Year-Old’s Birthday with a Parade

Car Parades have become a memorable way to keep a safe distance and help a loved one celebrate a Birthday during isolation.

My beautiful nephew who was born very prematurely a year ago, is celebrating his 1 year birthday today – and they had a “birthday parade.” I’m sobbing. pic.twitter.com/0HAbtdl1Gc — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) March 26, 2020

Mrs. Joan Ackroyd just turned 92 this week. Peel Regional Police and Mississauga Fire Department came down her street with lights, sirens, police cruisers and fire trucks to mark the occasion. I don’t think she’ll forget it!