POLICE WARN- PUT ON PANTS WHEN GOING TO YOUR MAILBOX

For over a month now, with people in lockdown, it’s fair to say that most have been sporting track pants or perhaps no pants.

But here’s the thing, what happens when you have to go to the mailbox?

The police in Taneytown, Maryland are going viral for a Facebook post on Tuesday that said, “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

Put on pants… That is all!