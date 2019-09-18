Politicians want to end farting on planes by improving cabin crew training and changing in-flight meals.

This idea comes from a Nairobi MP who announced the new idea while addressing a Kenyan parliamentary debate earlier this week.

The MP says he’s fallen victim too many times to someone passing gas in a plane cabin.

According to Nairobi News, she said: “There is one irritant that is often ignored and this is the level of farting within the aircraft.”

So how does one control mile-high flatulence? The MP suggested special training for crew and a review of meals served on-board.

Special training for flight crews will include knowledge of medicines that can help reduce the need to pass gas.

Meals that reduce gas in passengers and the limits of alcohol on flights was also part of the conversation in parliament earlier this week.

