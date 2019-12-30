Pollstar Announces Pink As Artist Of The Year For 2019!

Pollstar is a trade publication about the concert industry and they have awarded P!nk with a prestigious title!

P!nk’s “Beautiful Trauma” tour was the highest grossing one of 2019, reaching the top spot on the publication’s Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tour chart and making P!nk herself Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year, says Forbes.

The tour had P!nk performing 68 shows and was attended by over 1.8 million people, earning $215.2 million.

That’s more than Elton John who has made $212 million so far (as he is still touring) and Ed Sheeran’s tour which grossed $211.7 million.

According to Forbes, on average, each one of P!nk’s shows sold 26,749 tickets, earning an average gross of $3.16 million per show.

P!nk was number four on the list last year!