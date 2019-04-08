Pool Float With A Motor! Yes, Please!

Every want to just float in a pool and not have to get soaked? Just this out! This pool float is motorized so you can lounge and drive your way back to the edge of the pool without getting too wet!

The other good thing about this is when you float your way to a shady part of the pool and getting yourself back into the sun is a struggle. Not anymore! The lounger inflates in minutes and comes with two motors that run on batteries and according to the post- its easy to assemble!

The two video game-like controllers at either hand allow you 360-degree motion in the water. Check it out!