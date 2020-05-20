‘Pools’ Are Now The 3rd Most Google Searched Commodity

Due to social distancing, beaches and neighbour’s pools may be off limits this summer, so it appears the people are looking for alternative ways to beat the heat!

According to Google trends, backyard pool searches more than doubled since last month.

Although restrictions are beginning to ease in various communities, most community pools continue to remain off-limits.

There are lots of benefits of investing in a pool if you can. It’s great for physical fitness, and a great distraction for kids!

