Portia De Rossi Is Standing By Ellen!

As Ellen continues to fight multiple accusations of mistreatment from current and former staff from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Portia is letting the world know that she is standing by her woman.

Over the past few months, Ellen and some of her associates have been accused of mistreating staffers. Ellen apologized last week as an outside investigation continues at the request of WarnerMedia bosses.

Portia is standing up for her wife by posting a photo with the caption, “I stand by Ellen.”

DeGeneres’ apology to her staff read:

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”