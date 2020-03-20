Portland Strip Club Starts A Meal Delivery Service

Why not?

The service is called- Wait for it- Boober Eats….and the Lucky Devil Lounge dancers are happy to be of service. Lucky Devil has a full food menu and non-alcoholic drinks, like ginger beer and Red Bull, available for delivery.

Instead of being greeted by a driver in jeans and a hoodie, your meal is hand-delivered by two dancers.

“They’ll wear pasties and booty shorts, drop off the food, dance for a second and then we’ll move along,” says the club owner…”We’ll still stay a reasonable distance back. They have Lysol as well.”

Dancers will also allow pictures to be taken of them- just not with them; safety first!

The owner of the Lucky Devil says the service is helping to keep many people employed. There’s the dancers, the chefs in the kitchen and that staff, drivers and security for the ladies…

He says he’s keeping the Portland economy going one pastie at a time!

