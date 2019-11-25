Post Malone And Crocs Team Up Again!

This isn’t the first time that Post and Crocs have teamed up, in fact this is the 4th time!

Their previous collections sold out within minutes and according to Crocs website, their new collab will be available on December 10!

In a statement made to Billboard, Posty says, “This latest drop with Crocs is our best yet. I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do.”