Post Malone Will Celebrate His New Crocs line By Giving Away 5,000 Pairs Free

Post Malone is teaming up with Crocs for yet another collection of custom designs, and this time, he’s going all out to mark the occasion.

Post and Crocs plan to surprise 5,000 fans worldwide by gifting them free pairs of the new footwear, from New York and L.A. to Tokyo, Paris, and Berlin, to Sydney, London, and Toronto.

The new collection, Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II, will be released Tuesday, December 8 at NOON online and in stores.

They come in either pink and black. There are also new pink and black Jibbitz 3-packs of charms, featuring grapes, a heart, a rubber duck, and reproductions of Post’s tattoos.

Each pair costs $60, while the Jibbitz packs cost $12. Visit Crocs.com for more info.