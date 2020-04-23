Post Malone Will Pay Tribute To Nirvana While Raising Funds!
Live Event Friday, April 24th at 6pm!
Post Malone announced that he will do a tribute show covering a set-list by one of the most iconic bands ever!
Post is raising funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization to support the organization’s coronavirus relief efforts.
Malone is a huge Nirvana fan with tattoos of the band all over him and has covered the band at shows in the past…