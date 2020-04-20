Practical Ways To End A Zoom Call Without Being Too Awkward!

Social distancing is the new norm and zoom calls have become the how-to for business communications and socializing with Friends on a Saturday night! But here’s the thing, how do you get off a zoom call when you really have nowhere else to go?

Here are a few ways to end a zoom meeting without feeling like everyone hates you…

Start a fire…

Ok, not a really one, but perhaps give the illusion that something is burning in your oven!

Give yourself a nose bleed…

If you have some of those blood capsule leftover from Halloween- you’re good to go!

Go to the bathroom…

Enough said!

Start a podcast…

Tell your team you’re starting a podcast and want to run the concept by them. They’ll hang up on you

Blame your cat…

Set your hand out of frame, point the laser at your keyboard, and watch your cat pounce.

Get the kids involved…

Set a timer instructing them to pretend to fake cry really loud once the timer goes off, prompting you to have to go and “check on them.”