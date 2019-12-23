Listen Live

PRANK GIFTS For Those On Your List With A Sense Of Humour!

By Humor

Hide A Poo Fake Rock!   Yes, You can hide your dogs poo instead of picking it up!

Is there someone in your life with a good sense of humour and has a dog?  Gift them with this Hide a-Poo rock prank box!

Similar to the Birth-ie stick- it misleads the person who is receiving the gift to think that yes- there is a hollowed out rock that allows you to hide your dogs sh** instead of picking it up!

If you’re looking for a good prank to gift this year- may I also suggest the DIY vasectomy kit,

or the baby shield?

They’re all made by the same company Prank-O!

 

Check it out!

