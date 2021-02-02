PRANKSTERS CHANGE HOLLYWOOD SIGN TO ‘HOLLYBOOB’

Fun Fact: The Hollywood sign is 98-years-old!

For a while on Monday it looked like LA’s famous Hollywood sign got “implants”… so to speak. Pranksters changed the ‘W’ and the ‘D’ to ‘B’s…. And it was for a reason and not just because a few people were bored.

The letters were covered with large sheets. Six people were arrested for trespassing and vandalism. A couple of years ago, some guys managed to change the sign to ‘HollyWEED.’

The prank appeared to have been part of an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer, the report said.