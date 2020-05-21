Princes’s Long Lost ‘Blue Angel’ Guitar Has Been Found And Will Be Auctioned Off

Prince had a custom-made 1984 guitar that he was only seen on stage with a few times during the height of his career. The ‘Blue Angel’ went missing in the 90’s until a restoration expert John Woodland, spent 18 months trying to track down the guitar and then restored it!

The original appraisal was between $100 thousand to $200 thousand US, but auction experts say the guitar should fetch three times that.

Julien’s Auction House previously achieved the world record for the highest price ever paid for a Prince guitar sold at auction, when the late music icon’s teal Cloud guitar sold for US$700,000 in 2017.

The Music Icons auction will begin on June 19.