Principal Turns MC Hammer’s ‘Can’t Touch This’ Into COVID-19 Back-To-School Safety Video

An Alabama high school principal took an MC Hammer classic and turned it into a coronavirus safety video in hopes of getting his message across.

In the video, Principal Quinton Lee raps “you can’t touch this” as students approach water fountains, vending machines, and copiers.

Principal Lee and a few students demonstrate how they are working to reinforce social distancing and prevent the virus from spreading as kids gear up to come back to school in the fall.

The video, which only took about an hour to film, has gone viral, already having been viewed more than a million times.