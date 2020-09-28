Production Continues On ‘Scream 5’ Even After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to reports, several crew members have tested positive for the coronavirus while filming is being done in Wilmington North Carolina.

Shooting will resume Monday as the infected set workers were not part of the primary “pod” that includes the main cast and crew.

The affected employees will undergo a quarantine period and further testing and rigorous contact tracing will also be carried out.

The reboot, if you will -is scheduled for release in January of 2022 with the original cast Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette.