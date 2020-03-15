Production On Jurassic World Stops Due To COVID-19

The movie was shooting in London but stopped Friday, along with two other of its movies currently in production…

Rep for Universal put out the statement saying; “for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely.” It’s unknown if the delay will impact the original release date of June, 2021.”

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard along with franchise original stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are all going home until further notice.

Disney has also stopped production on all its movies currently in production including The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Home Alone, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids until the coronavirus chaos blows over.

TV is also impacted as NBC Universal has halted shoots of 35 shows, while all late night shows are on hiatus and daytime talk shows are shooting without audiences members- as least the ones still going.