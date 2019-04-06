Prom Glitz helps students afford prom gowns. We collect dresses, both new and worn, and then give them out to grade 12’s for free.

We do ask for financial donations when students pick up dresses, but this isn’t mandatory. Many are not able to give anything, and can have the dress for free.

We’ve been doing this since 2005. This year we will be back at the Kozlov Centre in Barrie on April 5/6/7.

Students do not need to be from Simcoe County, they do not need to prove financial need, they just need to book an appointment on our website.

For more details and to book an appointment click HERE.