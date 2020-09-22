Listen Live

Pumpkin Spice Kraft Dinner?

Yup! A savoury twist to the seasonal flavour trend.

By Host Blogs, Kool Eats, Lisa Morgan

This morning, at 9:00am, Kraft Dinner tweeted that they were going to be releasing Pumpkin Spice KD. The catch? It’s a limited edition with only 1000 available!

“Like if your mac and cheese had hints of cinnamon, dashes of allspice, and layers of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves all slathered in KD cheese? Probably not, but we made it anyway.” -Kraft Dinner

Given that Canadians are HUGE fans of KD (Canadians purchase 1.7 million of the 7 million boxes sold globally each week!) I was SURE that all those 1000 boxes were scooped up within minutes. But, it seems they’re doing a sort of waitlist or draw to see who wins one of the boxes. If you want to try to get some, visit PumpkinSpiceKD.com

 

 

Image: KraftDinner/ Twitter

