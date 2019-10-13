PUMPKINFERNO

7pm-10pm

$8 per person -Children 5 & Under are FREE – Food donations appreciated

VISA/MASTERCARDS/INTERAC/CASH accepted at the door. FREE admission for members of the Military and Veterans, family members at discount rate.

Pre-Purchased, Advance tickets and Season Pass holders, please go to the front of the line and use the PASS window.

FREE SHUTTLES running on Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 6:30 PM, at the Penetanguishene Town Docks.

Service animals ONLY permitted. NO family pets.

For safety reasons, NO facial masks allowed.

Special Dinner and Event Admission Packages (Kids $15 & Adults $22.95 + tax and gratuities – INCLUDES event ticket) and Special Halloween Menu available at Captain Roberts’ Table Restaurant (call direct 705-549-0713)