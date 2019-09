Pumpkins & Hay Rides, It’s Fall!

Happening from now until Halloween

Open from 10am – 6pm daily

Located at: 617 Penetanguishene Rd, Barrie

Weekend Admission: $14.00/person

Weekday Admission: $7.00/per person

Kids 2 & under are free

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

9:00 a.m. DECORATED BICYCLES (at Coldwater Public School)

1:00 p.m. PARADE (from Coldwater Public School)

2:00 p.m. ARENA OPEN TO PUBLIC – $2.00

7:00 p.m. DEMOLITION DERBY

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019

9:00 a.m. ANTIQUE FARM & STEAM MACHINERY DISPLAY (Saturday & Sunday)

9:30 a.m. POULTRY SHOW (in little red barn)

10:00 a.m. BABY SHOW (on stage downstairs in arena)

10:15 a.m. 4-H CATTLE

10:30 a.m. HEAVY HORSES

11:00 a.m. KIDS FUN AND GAMES (upstairs in arena)

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. DESIGN A PUMPKIN (rear corner of arena downstairs)

12:00 p.m. PONY PULL

12:00 p.m. GEORGIAN BAY HORSE PULL

1:00 p.m. BEEF & DAIRY SHOWS

1:00 p.m. SCHOOL FAIR BEEF & DAIRY

1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ANTIQUES APPRAISALS (at Antiques display)

1:30 p.m. JUNIOR DOG SHOW (upstairs in arena)

2:00 p.m. JUNIOR TRACTOR PULL (on skateboard pad)

4:00 p.m. TALENT SHOW

5:00 p.m. ANTIQUE & STOCK TRUCK & TRACTOR PULLS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019

9:00 a.m. HUNTER/JUMPER SHOW

9:00 a.m. JUNIOR & SMALL FRY WESTERN FUN AND GAMES

9:30 a.m. JUNIOR STUFFED PET SHOW (on stage downstairs)

10:00 a.m. DAIRY GOAT SHOW

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ROOSTER CONTEST (in little red barn)

10:30 a.m. JUNIOR CAT SHOW (upstairs in arena)

11:00 a.m. MINIATURE HORSE SHOW

11:30 a.m. ZUCCHINI DRAG RACES (at little red barn)

12:00 p.m. YOUTH, PEEWEE, OPEN WESTERN FUN & GAMES

12:30 p.m. JUNIOR FARM OLYMPICS

12:30 p.m. JUNIOR MUD RACE

1:30 p.m. NAIL DRIVING AND LOG SAWING COMPETITION

2:00 p.m. JUNIOR TRACTOR PULL (on skateboard pad)

4:00 p.m. FAIR CLOSES UNTIL NEXT YEAR

Pumpkinferno (Starting Oct 3rd – Oct 30th)