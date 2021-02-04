‘Punky Brewster’ The Reboot Trailer Is Here!

Punky is now a divorced mother of three! Holy Macanoli! “Punky Brewster” is all grown up!

33 years after going off the air, Soleil Moon Frye is back portraying the iconic character in the first trailer for the Peacock reboot of the original ‘80s series.

In the update, Punky is now a photographer and mother of three adapting to her new single life following her divorce. Punky’s best friend Cherie (played by the original actress) will also return to the reboot!

Premiering in 1984, “Punky Brewster” aired for two seasons on NBC before going on for two more in syndication. Its final episode aired in May 1988.