Pussycat Dolls Make A HUGE SPLASH At AGT:C Final!

As we talked about LAST week, the Pussycat Dolls have REUNITED for a performance at America’s Got Talent: Celebrity Final!

They crushed it, doing a medley of their hits ranging from Buttons, When I Grow Up, TO THEIR NEW SINGLE: REACT!

So crazy thing we got out of this performance:

1- A new single

2- A TOUR IN 2020!

The tour is called the “Unfinished Business Tour” and unfortunately, is only in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia for now for nine different dates.

Here’s to hoping the girls come back to Ontario and tear up the stage a gain.

Check out the whole performance here!